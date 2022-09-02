Rain Chances Return in Time for College Football

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Humidity and rain chances return just in time for Labor Day Weekend and SEC football…

TONIGHT: A couple of isolated showers will develop along the MS/AL state line this evening, but will dissipate shortly after sunset. Overall, it looks like nice weather for high school football! Low near 71°. Cloud cover will start to increase overnight ahead of tomorrow’s rain chances.

SATURDAY: After a brief break, the humidity is back. Scattered showers and storms are expected throughout the afternoon. Not everyone will get rain, but a good chunk of the area will. If you plan on going to a football game in Starkville or Oxford, bring a rain jacket, poncho, or umbrella just to be safe! High near 89° with mostly cloudy skies. Rain will likely start to move out by 7 or 8 PM. Chance of rain: 50%.

NEXT WEEK: Elevated shower and storm chances continue for the first half of the week. Rain chances/coverage may decrease somewhat by the second half of the week. The good news is that temperatures will be well below average, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s!

Have a great night!