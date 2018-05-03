Rain chances set to return

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the low 60s. Southerly winds between 3 and 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. A 20% chance of afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s with southwesterly winds between 5 and 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. There is a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms during the day. It shouldn’t be an all day washout in all areas but be sure to have an umbrella or rain jacket if you plan to be out and about. Highs top out in the 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Daytime highs should be back up to around 80.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: A few showers or storms are possible on Monday but the rain chance is just 20%. Seasonably warm conditions are set to continue.

