Rain Chances to End the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain returns for the end of the week. Temperatures will be all over the place during the next several days.

THURSDAY: A few light showers will continue to push across our area during the morning hours, with a few more showers possible this evening. Although it will be mostly cloudy, temperatures will climb into the upper-70’s this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible today.

FRIDAY: A slightly cooler day, with highs in the lower-70’s. The day will start mostly dry, with rain and storm chances increasing towards the evening hours. Currently, most of our area is under a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather Friday evening. The main threat will be the potential for some large hail with any strong thunderstorms that are able to develop. The wind and tornado threat are both extremely low.

WEEKEND: Rain and storms will continue into Saturday morning, but we should be mostly dry by lunchtime. After that, we’ll stay dry through the rest of the weekend with the sunshine returning on Sunday. Highs will only be in the 50’s on Sunday, with overnight lows dropping back below freezing Sunday night.