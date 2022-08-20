Rain, Clouds, and “Cooler” Temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Pleasant temperatures are on tap for a few days thanks to rain, clouds, and the cooler air brought by the approaching cold front.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy overhead with scattered showers and storms likely through the duration of the day. Thanks to the clouds and rain, our high temperature will settle in the mid to upper 80s with an overnight low near 72.

SUNDAY: Clouds remain in place with more scattered showers and storms likely. Storm chances carry into the night. The air will be slightly cooler during the day, the high temperature will peak near 84. 84 degrees in August? We’ll take it! Overnight lows will be cooler as we’ll be dropping to 70 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Rain and storm chances linger through Tuesday before we begin to crawl back into the upper 80s/low 90s on Wednesday. Overnight we’ll remain more pleasant with temperatures ranging through the upper 60s to low 70s.