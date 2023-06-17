Rain Continues Into Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely for Saturday afternoon, but will clear out heading into the overnight hours. Sunday is our next severe weather day as another line of storms pushes into the area. Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and hail continue to be the main concern. Keep the rain gear handy because the rain is sticking around until the end of next week.

TODAY – Skies will be partly cloudy for the most part of today with isolated thunderstorms later this afternoon. It will still feel hot and muggy outside with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s today!

TONIGHT – More cloud coverage begins to build into the area as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures remain mild as we reach an overnight low of 68 tonight.

TOMORROW – We have another severe weather risk upcoming for Father’s Day on Sunday. A line of thunderstorms will push into the area and could possibly be on the strong to severe side. The Storm Prediction Center has issued us under a level 2 and 3 risk. Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and hail continue to be the main threat with this severe weather event.

NEXT WEEK – The rain is here to stay for the next few days. Another hot and rainy week ahead with temperatures still sitting in the mid 80s!