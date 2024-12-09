Rain continues overnight and into Monday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The rain continues to push across northeast Mississippi through the overnight hours and into the predawn hours of our Monday morning. We will start to see the rain become more isolated throughout the morning before a few more scattered showers push through the early evening hours tomorrow. A cold front pushes through on Tuesday to quickly clear things out and drop our temperatures back down into the 50s.

TONIGHT – Expect to see the widespread rain continue across the majority of northeast Mississippi throughout the overnight hours and into the predawn hours of our Monday. Temperatures tonight will remain steady in the lower 50s.

TOMORROW – A mild and soggy start to our Monday morning with the rain gradually beginning to taper off through mid morning. Sky conditions remain mostly cloudy with a break from the rain near midday, but expect another round of scattered rain to push through the early evening hours tomorrow. Temperatures will still be pretty warm tomorrow with highs into the upper 60s!

THIS WEEK – We’ll start off our work week with warm and muggy conditions before a cold front on Tuesday that will pass through and give us drier and cooler conditions towards the middle of next week. Expect high temperatures to be back into the lower 50s by Wednesday!