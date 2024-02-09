Rain Continues Through the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A dreary end to the work week! Scattered showers are likely across NE Mississippi through the rest of the day with heavier rain on the way this weekend.

TODAY/TONIGHT – It will be unseasonably warm once again today with scattered showers continuing into this evening. Heading into the overnight hours, heavy cloud coverage sticks around with overnight lows only dropping into the low 60s.

THIS WEEKEND – A warm and rainy weekend ahead with highs in the mid 60s! Our next cold front brings a line of showers beginning early Saturday morning and continuing through the rest of the day. Expect showers to become heavier and more widespread towards late Saturday evening. We’ll have a brief break from the rain Sunday morning before the next round of rain develops for the afternoon. Lots of heavy rainfall on our Saturday, so expect the potential for some flash flooding in a few areas. Most of us will see at least 2 inches of rainfall with a few spots getting close to 3 inches.

NEXT WEEK – A few lighter showers continue into the early afternoon hours on Monday. Things finally begin to dry out for our Tuesday and through most of next week. More sunshine expected towards the middle of next week!