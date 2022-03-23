Rain ending overnight then cooler temperatures through the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Showers and thunderstorms will clear the area this evening, then a much quieter pattern will settle in the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: Showers likely before 10pm, then isolated showers overnight. Lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. Variable winds 5-15 mph, with gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low-60s. South winds 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low-40s. Calm winds.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The rest of the forecast period will feature a much quieter pattern in place across the region. After tonight’s rain, we will remain dry through the rest of the forecast period. Temperatures will slowly moderate, reaching the upper-70s by next week.