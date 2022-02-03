Rain ends tonight and much cooler temperatures continue Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Occasional moderate to heavy rain through tonight, then colder temps arrive Friday.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers before midnight. Overnight lows in the low-30s. North wind around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain: 60%.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with highs in the upper-30s. North wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-20s. North wind 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A calmer weather pattern takes shape next week as large scale zonal flow sets up across the country. Temperatures will remain below normal, but no additional chance of rain through at least the next 7 days.