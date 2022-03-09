Rain ends tonight, but more unsettled weather returns Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through 12am, but rain will end by the morning commute.

TONIGHT: Occasional showers. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the low-40s. North wind: 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid-50s. North wind: 5-10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Overnight lows in the low-40s. North wind: 3-5 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Another round of showers and thunderstorms will enter the region Friday night with our next cold front. There is a chance the cold air catches up to the precipitation, and we get a period of rain/snow mix Friday night. Accumulations, if any, are expected to be light. Much colder air will arrive for the first half of the weekend with highs in the low-40s on Saturday.