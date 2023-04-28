Rain is back for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Ending the week on a dry note, Friday had calm conditions and a partly cloudy sky. The rain does return on Saturday, with showers and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures stay below average into the beginning of May.

FRIDAY NIGHT: The partly cloudy sky will continue into the overnight hours. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the middle 50s. It is going to be a relatively nice night in NE Mississippi!

SATURDAY: Building the cloud coverage back in early Saturday morning. This will allow temperatures to potentially reach into the upper 70s by the afternoon. Late afternoon and into Saturday evening, rain showers and thunderstorms are expected by in northern MS. These will continue through the night. Low temps will be in the middle 50s once again.

SUNDAY: Much calmer and drier conditions for the end of the weekend, as the cloud coverage clears out! High temperatures will be slightly cooler Sunday compared to Saturday, in the lower 70s. However, with sky conditions becoming clearer, overnight temperatures will fall into the middle 40s.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week will maintain in the low to middle 70s, increasing by Thursday and Friday. There is a chance for a few spotty showers on Monday. A heavier chance for rain moves in for the end of the week.