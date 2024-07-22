Rain is here to stay

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The stationary front continues to be draped across the SE portion of the country. Staying stationary, the front is locking in conditions for another week. Moisture and humidity are not backing off.

MONDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds continue through the night. Temperatures will fall into the low to middle 70s overnight. It will be another humid night, as showers and potentially a few rumbles of thunder are possible.

TUESDAY: If you have been around the past several days, not much is going to change. High temperatures will continue to be “cooler” , reaching the middle 80s. Clouds, showers, and a few rumbles will continue throughout the day. There is a slightly heavier chance for more rain to be seen corner wide. Lows temps will stick to the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Slightly cooler compared to the past couple of days, with highs in the lower 80s. Clouds, rain, and humidity maintain. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s again.