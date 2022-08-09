Rain is Here

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mostly cloudy today with increased rain and storm chances over NE Mississippi and West Alabama. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.

TUESDAY: Clouds ruling overhead with scattered showers and t-storms likely all day. Temperatures drop just slightly to the low 90s and upper 80s in some places. Less muggy, we’ll reach an overnight low near 73.

WEDNESDAY: Another cloudy, rainy day in the forecast. Rain and storms will be scattered, some very heavy at times. Most places will observe high temperatures in the upper 80s with lows landing in the low 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Expect to receive rain and storms again Thursday, all day and into the overnight. An approaching cold front is set to arrive as well on Thursday. This will aid in bringing drier air to the region along with increased rain and storm chances upon the front’s arrival. Temperatures remain in the upper 80s to low 90s for the remainder of the week. Weekend looks to be fairly dry.