COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It was a beautiful afternoon across the region. Today’s high temperatures reached the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid-50s. South wind 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY: Occasional showers through 3pm. A rumble of thunder is also possible. Afternoon highs in the upper-60s. Variable winds 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph during the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-40s. Northwest wind 3-5 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: High pressure will continue to settle into the region the remainder of the week. We’ll have somewhat of a roller coaster in temperatures this weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper-60s Friday, then low-50s Saturday, then back to the low-60s Sunday.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Our kickoff forecasts show dry, but cool conditions for this Saturday’s games across the region. Be sure to pack a jacket for the late games, especially for the Ole Miss game in Oxford.