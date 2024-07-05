Rain less likely for weekend, builds next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue for our Friday evening, staying isolated throughout the weekend. Heavier rounds of rain are expected next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and a few storms could stick around after sunset but should taper late. Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle 70s.

WEEKEND: A weak front should slide through most of the region Saturday, bringing some drier air in from the north. Most of the day should be dry but hot, with highs staying in the lower 90s. Sunday, moisture will slowly trickle back in from the south. A couple of showers are possible Sunday evening as this happens.

NEXT WEEK: Heavier rounds of rain showers and storms are likely during the first half of next week, but continues throughout the whole week. Most days will have highs in the low to middle 90s. Wednesday looks to be the “coolest” in the middle to upper 80s.