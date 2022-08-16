Rain likely on Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Widespread rain and a few rumbles of thunder are expected tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Low near 70°. Dry before midnight, then cloud cover will begin to increase. Rain will move in from the northwest before the sun comes up and could be heavy at times.

WEDNESDAY: Wet. Rain is expected and a few rumbles of thunder are possible, especially during the morning and around lunchtime. Rain may be heavy at times. We should start to dry out by dinnertime. High near 79°. Chance of rain: 80%. Here’s what the radar *might* look like at 10 AM:

THURSDAY: Rain coverage will be much more isolated. A few lingering showers are possible, but not everyone will get rain. Mostly cloudy skies with a high near 86°. Chance of rain: 30%.

THE WEEKEND: High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90° with at least some chance for scattered storms during the afternoon. As you’d expect, it won’t be a washout and not everyone will get rain. Chance of rain: 40%. The good news is, temperatures look to stay below average for the next week!

Have a great night!