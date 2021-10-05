Rain likely through Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast tomorrow, but clear out Wednesday night. The second half of the week looks dry and seasonable with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Low temperatures will reach the middle 60s. Chance of rain: 20%.

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, especially after 12pm. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper-70s. A few storms may be strong with heavy rain, frequent lightning, and small hail. Chance of rain: 70%

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with lows in the upper-60s. Chance of rain: 40%

WED-FRI: The upper level low which is set to bring rain to the forecast tomorrow will begin to clear the region by Wednesday night. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday, but expect mostly sunny conditions Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s.

WEEKEND: Dry air and slightly above average temperatures round out the rest of the forecast. We’ll go with highs in the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday.