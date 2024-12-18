Rain likely Wednesday ahead of cooler air late week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One last warm day is in store Wednesday before colder air moves in just in time for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Rain develops into the area toward lunch and into the afternoon hours. Pockets of heavy rain are possible, but with increasingly unfavorable conditions ahead of the front, mostly stratiform rain is expected with limited thunder potential. Rain amounts will be one-half inch or less.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will linger as rain exits after sunset. Temperatures will gradually fall into the lower 40s, possibly upper 30s.

THU/FRI: Gradual clearing! Clouds may linger a bit more Thursday, but all of us should see some sunshine into Friday. Highs both days will be in the lower 50s.

WEEKEND: A reinforcing shot of colder air gets here Friday night, and Saturday’s high temperature is likely to hold in the 40s despite lots of sun. Highs will inch toward 50 degrees Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Milder air is set to return! Afternoon highs will be nearing or exceeding 60 degrees by Christmas Eve, where some rain is possible to return. We’ll be watching!