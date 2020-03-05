Rain will continue to exit the area through the morning, leaving us mostly dry by lunchtime. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday look great with warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Rain chances return next week with temperatures warming into the 70s.

THURSDAY: We’ll see rain through the morning with drier conditions for the afternoon. I’m expecting a few peeks of sunshine as we get past lunchtime. Highs in the low 60s with northerly winds.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, cooler, and dry. Lows near 40.

FRIDAY: A picture perfect day! Nothing but blue sky and sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: The weekend is looking nice as well, but we’ll see clouds start to filter in, especially on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with overnight lows in the 30s. Some patchy frost is possible Saturday morning as temperatures fall below freezing.

MONDAY: Another round of showers and storms will approach the area late in the day on Monday. At this time, it looks like the ingredients for severe storms won’t be in place, but some gusty winds are possible at times. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Rainfall amounts will generally be around an inch.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Off-and-on light showers will continue through the day on Tuesday and Wednesday. These look to be more of a nuisance and won’t cause too many issues with additional rainfall. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.

