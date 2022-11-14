Rain Moves In Tonight

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers will move in and become widespread overnight. After showers clear out Tuesday, we’ll enter a stretch of dry weather.

TONIGHT: Cold and soggy. Showers will move in and enter our western counties around 7 PM, then spread across the entire region overnight. Overcast skies. Low near 45°. Rainfall totals will likely range from 0.25-0.75 inch.

TUESDAY: A few showers will linger through the morning commute, especially in our eastern communities. Rain should exit the region by noon. We’ll be left with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day, but a few peaks of sunshine are possible before sunset. It will be breezy and chilly. High near 52°.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will clear and we’ll begin to dry out. Mostly sunny. High near 50°.

REST OF THE WEEK: Dry and sunny, aside from a few passing clouds. High temperatures will remain below-average (upper 40s to low 50s), with overnight lows generally in the upper 20s to low 30s. Stay warm this week!

Have a great night!