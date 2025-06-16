Rain Pattern Continues with Temperatures Increasing

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Almost copy and paste of last week except rain chances slowly decrease! Scattered showers and thunderstorms with start your work week and end it as well along with hot and muggy conditions sticking around. Temperatures will begin to heat up!

TONIGHT – Scattered showers and tstorms are still possible as we head into the overnight evening, but most areas will be stay dry. Lows will drop into the low 70s.

MONDAY – Highs will be in the upper 80s with heat index values in the 90s! Make sure to stay hydrated! Scattered showers and tstorms are possible in the morning hours, but mainly in the afternoon with the help of diurnal heating. With the rain and tstorms being scattered some areas might experience rain while others may not.

REMAINDER OF THE WEEK – Rain chances still around, but will slowly decrease while temperatures increase. Highs will start in the 80s and slowly begin to increase to the 90s by next Saturday! A great time to sit in the air conditioning!