More rain possible, high humidity sticking around

SUMMARY: Areas of rain and storms will hang around over the coming days as low pressure moves through the region. Some of you may get a daily soaking while others may miss out. Rain chances look to lower a bit as we head towards the weekend. Tropical humidity is here to stay for a while.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain and storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds variable 0-4 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and storms. Locally heavy downpours may occur. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds NE 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible. Lows around 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A 60% chance of pop-up showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: Daily rain and storm chances gradually lower heading into the weekend but some rain will be possible every day. Highs in the upper 80s to close out the work week with lower 90s returning Saturday and Sunday if we managed to get more sun.

