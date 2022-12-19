Rain prevails early in week before winter blast

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A few chances for showers early next week bring a gloomy start. A heavy-weight cold front Friday knocks highs from the 50s into the low 20s and lows from the 40s into the teens.

MONDAY: Afternoon temperatures hit the mid 40s, as cloudy conditions and intermittent showers prevail. Most rain should occur during the afternoon and nighttime hours Monday. Lows hit the mid to upper 30s overnight.

TUESDAY: Rain from Monday will carry over into Tuesday, lasting through the morning hours into the evening hours before clearing out. Highs hit the upper 40s while lows sit in the upper 30s.