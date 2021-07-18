Rain, Rain, Go Away

SUMMARY: Overall a rainy week ahead. Temperatures cool off to the low 80s, for Monday and Tuesday after the cold front passes. Rain chances are fairly high until late this week as well. As the week progresses our highs will start to increase back to normal for this time of year.

MONDAY: A high somewhere around 80 is expected, a lot cooler than what we are used to for mid July! Early morning scattered storms are possible and they will stay till mid afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: After the sun goes down the chance of seeing rain is still possible. Mostly cloudy skies with a shower or two before midnight. A low of 70 is expected.

TUESDAY -THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during mid-week. Temperatures start to warm on up to the upper 80s, almost getting back to normal. Lows in the 70s. Overnight will be fairly humid thanks to the clouds that will stick around.

THE WEEKEND: We may see a break from the rain Saturday and Sunday! A stray shower or storm is possible but the temps will be in the upper 80s and lows around 71.

