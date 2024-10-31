Rain request granted

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Some would call it a treat, others calling it a trick. Our rain request was granted for this Halloween night. Showers are likely to continue through the end of the week and possibly into the beginning of the weekend.

HALLOWEEN NIGHT: Showers and storms linger through the evening. Parents…remind your little ones that even Princesses and PowerRangers use umbrellas! If you hear thunder or see the lightning, head indoors. Other than the rain, temperatures tonight will be in the middle 60s. Mild night to gather candy in the rain!

FRIDAY: Thursday’s front will stall out and lock conditions in for the end of the week. Clouds will stay heavy in our sky. Rain chance will be scattered, so not all will experience the rain. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, highs in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND: Quick heat return. Temperatures head back into the low to middle 80s this weekend. Clouds and isolated rain maintain for Saturday, with a bit of clearing through Sunday. Overnight lows hold in the middle 60s.