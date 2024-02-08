Rain returning for several days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – There were several days this week where conditions were NEARLY perfect! Cloud coverage returns, ahead of the rain over the weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds will continue filing in and some of us may get to see a few scattered showers this evening. Because of the clouds, temperatures tonight will be a bit more mild. Lows will only fall into the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers are expected throughout the morning and into the afternoon. There should be plenty of dry time mixed in as well, especially towards the evening. Highs should be closer to 70 degrees despite cloud coverage, and it will feel noticeably more humid than recent days.

WEEKEND: A Saturday washout! Rain is likely much of the day, becoming heavy at times with potentially a few rumbles of thunder. We’ll catch a brief break Sunday morning, but more rain moves in Sunday afternoon & evening. Rain amounts up to 3″ over the weekend appear likely, and this could cause some nuisance or minor river flooding given recent heavy rains.