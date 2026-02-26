Rain Returns

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain and storms will continue through the day, but we’ll dry out in time for the weekend.

THURSDAY: Isolated rain and storms are possible throughout the morning and afternoon, before widespread showers and storms push through our area this evening. A few of these storms could be strong and have the potential to produce some hail. Otherwise, minimal impacts are expected from this system. Highs will be in the low-70’s this afternoon.

FRIDAY: The rain will be well past us by the start of Friday, and we’ll have plenty of sunshine all day long. Temperatures will climb into the lower-70’s.

WEEKEND: This weekend will bring really nice weather! No rain is expected on Saturday, and we’ll be dry for most of Sunday. Rain chances creep back in late Sunday night, though. Temperatures will be in the mid-70’s on both days. Get out and enjoy the great weather!