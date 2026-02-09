Rain Returns This Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It will be a warmer week and we will see a wet pattern return. Highs will stay in the 70s for the next several days.

MONDAY: It will be a warm day as highs make their way to the low 70s with a partly cloudy sky overhead. A light shower is possible mainly in the morning hours and when the sun goes down in the evening.

MONDAY NIGHT: Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s overnight. Moisture will build and allow for more cloud coverage overnight and into tomorrow.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions will stick around for the day with isolated showers in the evening hours. Highs will be in the 70s again with lows in the 50s overnight.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Rain chances will increase for the end of the week with an overcast sky overhead. Keep the rain jacket with you! Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with lows falling into the 40s and 50s.

A LOOK INTO VALENTINES DAY: Highs in the mid 60s, a rainy day, and overcast conditions sadly. Enjoy dinner, but just make sure to take a rain jacket!