SUMMARY: A quick moving weather maker will produce areas of rain in our region Thursday and Thursday night. Anywhere from 1/4” to around 1” of moisture is possible. The heaviest activity is more likely during the afternoon and evening. A weak system is expected pass through the Deep South on Sunday and there is an outside chance for a shower or two but we think the better rain chance will remain across southern Mississippi.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with some showers possible by sunrise. Some sleet is also possible. Lows in the 30s. Winds SE 2 to 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Areas of showers during the morning with heavier activity during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 40s. Winds SE 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with lingering rain showers. Lows near 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Milder highs in the low 50s. Low 30s return Friday night.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Near normal highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy with just a slight chance of a shower or two. The chance of rain is just 10%. Highs top out in the low 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Fair weather builds back in for Monday and Tuesday but more rain is possible by Wednesday. Temperatures remains in the 50s to low 60s.

