Rain returns to the forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- After several days of clear and sunny sky conditions, rain is returning to the forecast. Temperatures are staying comfortable the end of this week and will heat up briefly by Saturday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloud coverage is filling in starting this evening and will continue overnight into Thursday. Temperatures are going to be a bit more mild tonight, only falling into the low to middle 50s.

THURSDAY: A low pressure system is going to be reaching the MS/AL gulf coast, bringing heavy cloud coverage and rain showers into the northern portions of the Twin States region. A few of these showers may produce some heavier rain, with potential for lightning and thunder. Temperatures will be in the low 70s throughout the day and in the middle 50s overnight.

FRIDAY: Luckily, the low pressure system bringing rain will move out fairly quick. There will be a light clearing to the cloud coverage, though most will remain. High temperatures will be able to be back in the middle 70s. With some of the heavier cloud coverage maintaining, low temperatures will be mild and in the upper 50s.