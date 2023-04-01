Rain stays near

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Expect more rain Sunday night and storm chances throughout the first week of April.



TODAY: Clearing will take place today as the frontal boundary shifts toward the southeast. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will climb to the upper 70s in most places. Overnight, a little cool as lows fall to the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: The day will begin beautiful with sunshine and warm temperatures in the low 70s but rain and storm chances quickly return heading into Sunday night as another unstable air mass swings in from the Southern Plains. Rain and storms will likely continue through the early morning hours of Monday.

NEXT WEEK: Keep the rain gear handy! Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout next week. We are currently watching Wednesday for severe weather potential. Warm, moist air from the Gulf accompanied by another low-pressure system will provide necessary components for strong storms to develop. Temperatures range between the 70s and 80s before dropping to the upper 60s late next week.