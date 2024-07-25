Rain sticks around for Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances continue for Thursday but should back off somewhat by Friday.

THURSDAY: Another round of steady rain is on the way, breaking up at times. Persistent rain should hold highs once again to the low 80s or even upper 70s, similar to Wednesday.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Also like Wednesday, the best chance for rain is during the day. This will leave the evening and overnight hours void of widespread rain, though a few passing showers or areas of drizzle will remain possible.

FRIDAY: While we don’t expect fully dry weather, there should be fewer showers during the day Friday. Clouds will hang tough but should break up at times to allow us to warm up into the middle 80s by afternoon.

WEEKEND/NEXT WEEK: Temperatures still look to trend up to 90+ degrees starting Saturday into next week. A developing ridge to the west could allow for multiple storm complexes to near the area, starting as early as Sunday afternoon. This potential could last into next week but has lower confidence, so stay tuned for updates!