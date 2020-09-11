Rain & storm chances returning this weekend

SUMMARY: It will be warm & humid for your Friday. A mix of sun & clouds with a slight chance for isolated showers, but it will be out of here in time for those Friday night high school football games. September has been pretty dry so far but that looks to change a bit heading into the weekend and next week. Daily chances of showers and storms are back along with cooler temperatures in the 80s.

FRIDAY: We are waking up to mostly clear skies this Friday morning. We’ll see more clouds move by the afternoon with a slight chance of a few showers and storms, especially across our southeastern counties. Rain should be out of here by HS Friday night football. Highs in the lower 90s. Light NE winds.

FRIDAY NIGHT: It’s Friday, you know what that means….High School Friday Night Football! This afternoon’s rain & storms should be out of here in time for those games. We’ll have partly cloudy skies through the evening with temperatures in the 80s. Partly cloudy skies continue into the overnight hours with lows in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: The warm and humid summer conditions heading into the weekend. We’ll have partly sunny skies with good chances of rain and storms both days, so keep the umbrella and rain gear handy. Highs near 90 on Saturday but will cool down a bit to the mid 80s on Sunday. Overnight lows in the lower 70s.

MONDAY-THURSDAY: We’ll continue having chances of scattered showers and storms in the forecast every day next week. Not looking to be a washout though, but still keep that umbrella on standby. The cloud cover and the rain will help keep highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows in the 60s.

