More rain & storms Thursday

SUMMARY: An upper level disturbance will keep elevated rain and storm chances going through the end of the work week. Any storm may produce heavy rain, lightning, and gusty breezes. Humidity sticks around through the weekend but drier air may return by the middle of next week along with some slightly below average temperatures.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy with a continuing chance of showers and storms. Lows in the mid to low 70s. Light wind.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Highs in the mid to upper 80s along with a 50-60% chance of scattered showers and storms. Lows in the 70s.
WEEKEND: Partly cloudy with a 30-40% chance of a few more showers and storms. Highs climb back into the low 90s.
NEXT WEEK: A cold front is expected to move through early in the work week and that will usher in warm and less humid air by Tuesday or Wednesday. Lows may dip back into the 60s by Wednesday morning.
