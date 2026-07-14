Rain through another day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another day with increased rain potential before the heat returns.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Low pressure continues spinning across the region, keeping moisture wrapped around. Showers/storms will continue through the night. Low temperatures will drop into the low to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: As the Low pressure start lifting NW, more rain will be likely across our corner. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s. Low temperatures will drop into the low to middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Drier conditions return and so does the heat. High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s. There will be lots of sun and a partly cloudy sky. Rain chances will be isolated, returning to the Summer-time pattern. A slight breeze will move through from the West at about 5-10MPH. Low temperatures maintain in the middle 70s.