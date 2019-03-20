WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Areas of showers and clouds return to the area as a weak disturbance passes through the region. While the chance of rain is 60% the intensity of any shower activity should be pretty light. Generally less than 1/4” of moisture is expected during the night. Lows should drop to around 40.

THURSDAY: Some clouds may linger early but sunny skies are a good bet for most of the day. It’ll be a bit breezy with NW winds developing between 10 and 15 mph. Afternoon highs should top out in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet once again. Lows fall back into the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies hang around and that bodes well for outdoor activities and events. Highs are going to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight lows Friday night will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

SUNDAY: There is going to be be more cloud cover in the region and perhaps even a few showers, especially northwest of the Golden Triangle area. The overall rain chance here in our area is just 30%. Plan on highs in the lower 70s in most spots. Milder 50s are expected Sunday night.

MONDAY: Seasonably mild 70s continue but there is a decent chance of scattered showers and storms. It’s too early to tell if any of them will be strong but it’s that time of year so we’ll continue to monitor things.

