Rain wraps up overnight

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain was with us for a majority of the day but will finally come to a conclusion overnight. Clouds will clear Monday afternoon and we’ll be left with a quiet and mild week. Our next weather maker won’t arrive until Friday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The final batch of rain from today’s system will linger overnight. Good news is, we will dry out by sunrise tomorrow morning! Temperatures will be relatively steady in the low-40s tonight.

MONDAY: Rain will be out of our region, and we’ll be left with clouds. The northern half of the area will have sun in the morning, but clouds won’t diminish for the southern half until the afternoon. Highs will jump back above average and peak in the low-60s.

MONDAY NIGHT: With clear skies and a northerly wind, temperatures will be noticeably cooler. Lows will drop into the mid-30s.

REST OF THE WEEK: High pressure will bring us calm and dry weather through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low-60s each day. Rain doesn’t come back into the forecast until Friday. Unfortunately, it appears the weekend will be wet again!