Rainbow Bazaar held for the Starkville community

There was live music, local vendors, and food for everyone. There was also a sign-designing contest and a pet parade for pet owners.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Citizens of Starkville showed support and pride at the Rainbow Bazaar.

The event was held at Fire Station Park.

One of the vendors, Charlie Harris, said she did not want to miss out on the event.

“I’m actually from Jackson, MS and I found this organization online and submitted a form to be a part of it,” Harris said. They accepted me so today I actually drove two hours to Starkville, I’ve been in the Art Market for a little bit over a year now.”

Harris says that being a part of the LGBTQ community, art is a good way to express herself.

