Rainbow Kitten Surprise on their fast road to fame and unforgettable name

Rainbow Kitten Surprise was founded in 2013 in a North Carolina college dorm. Since then, the band has released three full-length albums and become known for their live performances. All that’s led to a sold-out North American tour. Their latest album is called, “How to: Friend, Love, Freefall.” Anthony Mason sits down with two of the bandmates to discuss their quick rise to stardom and the story behind their unique name.
