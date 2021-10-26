Rainy, cooler weather arrives late week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: After a warm Monday, the weather stays cooler today with lots of sun. Rain chances increase mid to late week.

TUESDAY: Expect plenty of sun through the day with highs in the upper 60s and a nice north breeze. High clouds will arrive late, but the day itself should be quite fantastic!

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy and warmer with highs in the 70s. While the daytime hours look to stay dry, rain chances will increase in the evening and overnight hours. Some of the rain could be locally heavy with any thunderstorms, but any severe weather threat will stay confined to southern MS.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Wrap-around moisture and cut-off low pressure will spell unsettled, rainy, and cool weather to close out the week. Expect scattered showers each day with highs struggling to get out of the 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with gradual clearing late. Highs will hold in the 60s as a result of the persistent cloud cover, but rain chances look to remain near zero.

HALLOWEEN: Sunshine will return, making this day a treat after a stretch of gloomy weather. Highs will reach the low 70s in the afternoon. Trick-or-treating temperatures will likely be in the 60s to possibly upper 50s.