Rainy end of the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances increase for the end of the week. Get you rain gear ready to go!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A mild and muggy night. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s overnight. There is a chance of patchy fog going into tomorrow morning. Drive carefully!

THURSDAY: It is going to be a lot like Wednesday was. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. There will continue to be a mix of sun and clouds, as moisture continues building North from the Gulf. Conditions are going to be mostly dry across the southern half of the corner, with rain mostly likely north of US-82 in the morning. Overnight lows will maintain in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Slightly cooler, but still above average in terms of a Fall afternoon. Expecting highs closer to the middle 70s. There will be an increased chance for showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the end of the week, as a front is expected to move through the Twin State Region. Rain will likely continue overnight and into the beginning of the weekend. Lows will hold in the low to middle 60s.