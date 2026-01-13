Rainy middle of the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cold front tomorrow morning will bring scattered showers for the middle of the week. Temperatures will be up and down the next several days.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Moisture building in tonight, with increased cloud coverage and slightly warmer temperatures. Overnight lows tonight will be in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Moisture is prepped ahead of the morning cold front passing. Scattered showers will be possible through the late afternoon. Gusts could reach up to 20MPH with the passing of the front. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Cold air will move in behind the front, dropping lows back into the middle 20s.

THURSDAY: It is going to be a chilly but sunny day. Afternoon highs will only reach the lower 40s. The wind gusts could again reach up to 20MPH, making it feel a bit cooler. Low temperatures overnight will maintain in the middle 20s.