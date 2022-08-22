Rainy Start to the Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Increased rain and storm chances remain in the forecast through most of next week as the approaching front draws closer and stalls north of our area. Temperatures will peak below average in the upper 70s to mid to upper 80s. Low temperatures will stay between 69-72 degrees.

MONDAY: We’ll begin the new work week with clouds ruling overhead and scattered shower chances in the forecast. A few isolated t-storms are possible but most will be weak. Heavy rainfall is the main concern. Temperatures across Northeast Mississippi will struggle to reach the 80s. Overnight lows will land in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Shower chances stay in the forecast, temperatures will be a little warmer with daytime highs reaching the low 80s. Our temperatures overnight will again settle in the upper 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: With the front hanging out above the region, heightened shower and storm chances will present themselves through most of the week. Friday, we should begin to see some clearing with temperatures gradually increasing into the upper 80s. An isolated shower or t-storm is still possible mainly in the afternoon.