Rainy to dry conditions

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The chance for rain showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder will continue through the end of our week. Drier and calmer conditions will return for the weekend, as temps warm up next week.

THURSDAY NIGHT: High temps got a bit warmer today than expected. Heavy coverage from the clouds will keep conditions tonight mild and humid. Showers are possible to begin pushing northward overnight. Lows will be in the low to middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain throughout the day, due to the rotation and movement of a Low Pressure system along the Gulf coast. Looks like the rain may try to clear by kickoff for Friday football games, stay prepared with some rain gear just in case. High temperatures should drop into the low to middle 80s. A cold front will be moving through the viewing area through the evening and overnight. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

WEEKEND: Friday’s cold front will result in a great weekend to get outdoors! Drier air will move in behind the front. This will give us a clearer sky, less humidity, and cooler overnight temperatures. Highs for the weekend will be in the middle 80s, with lows in the middle 50s to lower 60s.