Rainy Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ve had an overall pleasant weekend, but rain returns to the forecast this week.

TONIGHT: We’ll have a mild night with a low temperature of 73 and clouds will build in overnight.

MONDAY: A hot start to the week with a high temperature of 92. Rain chances are slim for Monday, but a shower or two is possible in the afternoon hours.

TUESDAY-THURSDAY: As we approach the mid-week, our rain chances will dramatically increase. Expect widespread rain throughout the day on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday looks to be wet as well, with a 60% chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the upper-80’s to lower-90’s.