Rainy week capped off by weekend cold front

Jackson Chastain,
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Mild temperatures throughout the week are overshadowed by plentiful rain chances all the way to Sunday. A possible severe threat Wednesday is accented by an intense cold front Sunday to cap off  the week.
 
TUESDAY: Temperatures once again reach the low to mid-70s across the area. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast and some scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region are a real possibility.
 
WEDNESDAY: Slight warming Wednesday as temperatures bump up a tad into the mid 70s. A severe threat is possible, mainly concentrated in the afternoon and evening hours. Thunderstorm formation is likely regardless, and appropriate precautions should be taken.

REST OF THE WEEK: The mild trend continues until Sunday, when a strong cold front will move through, dropping temperatures down into the 20s overnight.  Rain chances will remain until the frontal passage as well, with clearing skies to start next week.

Capture

 

 

 

