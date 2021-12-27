Rainy week capped off by weekend cold front

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Mild temperatures throughout the week are overshadowed by plentiful rain chances all the way to Sunday. A possible severe threat Wednesday is accented by an intense cold front Sunday to cap off the week.

TUESDAY: Temperatures once again reach the low to mid-70s across the area. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast and some scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region are a real possibility.

WEDNESDAY: Slight warming Wednesday as temperatures bump up a tad into the mid 70s. A severe threat is possible, mainly concentrated in the afternoon and evening hours. Thunderstorm formation is likely regardless, and appropriate precautions should be taken.

REST OF THE WEEK: The mild trend continues until Sunday, when a strong cold front will move through, dropping temperatures down into the 20s overnight. Rain chances will remain until the frontal passage as well, with clearing skies to start next week.