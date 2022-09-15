Raising awareness for human trafficking

Mississippi's 2021 human trafficking report

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, human trafficking is becoming more common in small towns rather than large cities.

An agent from the human trafficking and special victims unit, Ashlee Lucas, spoke to the Columbus Exchange Club today.

According to MBI’s website, there were 275 reports of human trafficking last year in Mississippi.

368 victims were involved and 300 of them were minors.

There were 20 arrests made and 10 children recovered.

Here is contact information from MBI’s website:

“To report Child Sex or Labor Trafficking, Abuse, or Neglect – Contact Child Protection Services Phone: 1-888-222-8000

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking you can report to the National Human Trafficking Hotline:

(You have the option to remain anonymous)

To report all Human Trafficking cases in Mississippi Contact:

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Statewide Human Trafficking Coordinator, Ashlee Lucas

If it’s an emergency dial 9-1-1.