Rally Dogs Return In Rubber Match Win Over Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (MSU Athletics / WCBI) – Mississippi State rallied from a three-run deficit to knock off Alabama 6-4 Sunday in the final game of the Southeastern Conference series at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

MSU won its third conference series of the season, and its first on the road. With the victory, MSU improved to 26-22 overall and 11-13 in league play, while Alabama fell to 24-25 and 6-18.

For the Bulldogs, victory came in large part due to another strong relief outing from JP France.

“Nothing is easy on the road in this league,” MSU head coach Gary Henderson said. “This was a good series win for us. JP France was outstanding. He is the biggest reason why we won this game.”

In the first four innings, Alabama had three runs and nine stranded base runners. France (3-2) then pitched the final five innings, allowing three hits and one run (earned), with four strikeouts. He faced four batters above the minimum.

At the plate, the Bulldogs rallied from a 3-0 deficit by scoring twice in the fifth inning and three times in the sixth inning.

In the fifth inning, Hunter Stovall singled and Elijah MacNamee followed that up with a two-run home run.

“Offensively, the home run really got us going. We got some momentum and then were able to put up three more runs in the sixth inning.”

In the sixth inning, Jake Mangum started things with a double. After a sacrifice bunt, Tanner Allen drew a walk. Luke Alexander hit a game-tying sacrifice fly.

With two outs, Justin Foscue pushed the Bulldogs ahead with a two-run double. Foscue also hit the game-winning two-run home run in a 14-12 win Friday night in the series opener.

Tanner Allen then closed the game’s scoring with an RBI-double in the Bulldog seventh inning.

MSU finished with seven hits. Stovall had three hits.

Denver McQuary drew the start for the Bulldogs before being lifted with two outs in the second inning. Jacob Billingsley finished that inning and threw the next two before giving way to France.

Keith Holcombe had four of Alabama’s 10 hits. The Crimson Tide stranded 12 base runners. Kyle Cameron (1-2) took the loss, in relief of starter Garret Rukes.

MSU will face Troy at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in the final non-conference game of the regular season.

State’s seven-game road trip will continue with a midweek matchup vs. Troy at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. CT and tickets are available for as low as $5.