Rapid warmup over next few days brings us back to 70s.

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs climb quickly from the mid to upper 40s to upper 70s by the middle of next week. Rain chances remain mostly absent. FRIDAY: Chillier conditions prevail as afternoon highs sit around in the mid to upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies may be accompanied by the isolated shower, but for most the day will be dry. Lows drop into the upper 20s overnight.

WEEKEND: We begin a quick warming trend as highs climb first into the low 50s Saturday and then into the low 60s Sunday. Overnight lows will follow a similar trend, climbing from the mid to upper 30s overnight Saturday into the upper 40s by overnight Sunday.