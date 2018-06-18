- Advertisement -

Rapper XXXTentacion was shot and killed Monday in Florida, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon. He was 20. The sheriff’s office said the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, died in the hospital after a shooting in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

#BreakingNews The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

Police received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m. Monday and said an adult male victim was transported to an area hospital. The sheriff’s office later confirmed Onfroy’s identity.

TMZ reports that Onfroy was shopping for motorcycles and leaving a dealer when a gunman ran up to his vehicle and shot him.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.